Teen assaulted and robbed while walking dog, police searching for suspects

Police are searching for two men believed to have beat up a teenager and robbed him.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the incident happened at 10:30 Friday night. When officers arrived, a 17-year-old man said he was walking his dog on the intersection of 17th Ave. and 10th St. SE, when a car pulled up behind him.

The victim said two men got out and walked towards him. One of the men then bear hugged the teen, while the other punched him in the face and took him down.

The men grabbed the teen's wallet and when they found that the teen was carrying $11, they called him broke. The teen suffered minor injuries during the assault.

Police say the men were described as follow:

Suspect #1:

African American

6' tall with a muscular build

Wearing a black flat bill hat, white tank and black shorts

Suspect #2: