Teen assaulted and robbed while walking dog, police searching for suspects

A popular place for families and school groups to enjoy and learn about nature was hit by vandals late last week.More >>
Police say they arrested a man after surveillance shows him following woman into bathroom and allegedly sexually assaulting her.More >>
Police are searching for two men believed to have beat up a teenager and robbed him.More >>
Deputies are searching for the person or persons responsible for stealing a stoneware crock.More >>
Deputies arrest a man, after calls came in saying he was pacing in front of his house with a gun.More >>
A popular Minneapolis nightclub has closed after much of its staff quit amid an uproar over the owner's donation of $500 to former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke's 2016 U.S. Senate campaign.More >>
Republican Blake Huffman is ending his candidacy to replace Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton next year.More >>
Police are investigating the deaths of two people in a small city on the northern shores of Lake Minnetonka.More >>
Southeast Minnesota law enforcement are honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Monday, September 4th, marked the 41st anniversary of the end of watch for Waseca County Sheriff Donald J. Eustice. He was with another deputy trying to serve a civil paper when he was gunned down on September 4, 1976. To honor Sheriff Eustice and other fallen officers, a 5K will be held this Saturday at Soldiers Memorial Field in Rochester. The event will start at 4:30 p-m and featur...More >>
KTTC saw the incredible generosity of Southeast Minnesota last week, when our community raised more than $130,000 to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Now, one Minnesota man is taking it a step further. Rochester native Dan Hoeft works for Minnesota-based International Orthodox Christian Charities.More >>
An Austin High School student who collapsed during football practice late last month has passed away. Chris Fischer, 14, died Saturday "due to complications from cardiac arrest," according to his obituary.More >>
