Olmsted County Sheriff's Office searching for stoneware crock burglar

Deputies are searching for the person or persons responsible for stealing a stoneware crock.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened between 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 1800 Daniel Lane NE in Stewartville.

The 36-year-old homeowner said his crock pot was stolen from his garage. The crock was worth $2,000.

The pot was a Red Wing 50 gallon Water Cooler Stoneware Crock, weighing roughly 300 pounds.

If you have any information, contact the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.