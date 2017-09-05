Deputies arrest drunk man outside home, find gun in car

Deputies arrest a man, after calls came in saying he was pacing in front of his house with a gun.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 5:11 Friday afternoon. The report said a man was pacing outside his house, located on the 700 block of 55th St. NE, Rochester, with a handgun. The caller told authorities the man had a history of mental illness.

When deputies arrived, they detained Loeub Chhem, of Rochester. Deputies said he did not have a gun on him, but his breath did smell of alcohol. Chhem blew a .12.

When deputies searched Chhem's vehicle, they said they found a Ruger .380 loaded handgun. They also found 12 magazines with 12 rounds each.

Chhem is charged with a misdemeanor carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol.

Chhem did not have a permit to carry, but did not need one since he was on his property.