Twins stung by Morrison and Dickerson in 11-4 loss to Tampa Bay

Minnesota Twins pitching allowed two four-run innings after the fifth on Monday in an 11-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Twins had the lead in the top of the second thanks to Max Kepler's RBI single to right, but the Rays quickly tied the game in the bottom of the second with Corey Dickerson's 26th home run of the season.

In the third, the Rays' Evan Longoria's lined an RBI single to right that scored Kevin Kiermaier to give the Rays a 2-1 lead.

In the sixth, the Rays jumped on Jose Berrios right off the bat.

Logan Morrison led off the inning with a single, then after Steven Souza Jr. worked a walk, Corey Dickerson struck again with a RBI double to score Morrison. That knocked Berrios out of the game as Ryan Pressly came in to relieve him. Pressly struck out Wilson Ramos, then intentionally walked Brad Miller to bring up Adeiny Hechavarria. Hechavarria would fly out to center field but that would be enough to score Souza Jr. to make it 4-1.

Pressly was then relieved by Buddy Boshers who allowed a RBI single to Kevin Kiermaier, scoring Dickerson and Miller to make it a 6-1 game.

That closed the book on Berrios who went five innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, with a walk and seven strikeouts.

The Rays added another run in the seventh when Logan Morrison hit a solo shot, his 36th of the season.

Brian Dozier responded in the top of the eighth with his 28th home run of the year, a two-run shot, to make it 7-3, but the Rays scored four more in the eighth to bring their lead to 11-3.

The Twins added one more in the ninth, but couldn't muster any more in an 11-4 loss.

The Twins loss and the Angels win, lessens the Twins lead over the Angels from 1.5 games to only a half game lead for the second wild card spot.

Bartolo Colon (6-10) will take the mound for the Twins in the second game of the series, as he faces Jake Odorizzi (7-7) at 6:10 at Tropicana Field.