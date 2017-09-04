School bus safety tips for Minnesota motorists

School is back in session tomorrow for Rochester Public School students, and police departments across southeastern Minnesota have some back to school safety tips.

Motorists must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights or its stop arm is extended when approaching from the rear and from the opposite direction on undivided roads.

Red flashing lights on buses indicates students are either entering or exiting the bus.

Motorists are not required to stop for a bus if the bus is on the opposite side of a separated roadway, but they should remain alert for children.

Altering a route or schedule to avoid a bus is one way motorists can help improve safety. In doing so, motorists won’t find themselves behind a bus and as a result, potentially putting children at risk.

Watch for school crossing patrols and pedestrians. Reduce speeds in and around school zones.

Finally, watch and stop for pedestrians. The law applies to all street corners, for both marked and unmarked crosswalks. Every corner is a crosswalk.