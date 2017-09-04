Southeast Minnesota law enforcement honor the fallen

Southeast Minnesota law enforcement are honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Monday, September 4th, marked the 41st anniversary of the end of watch for Waseca County Sheriff Donald J. Eustice. He was with another deputy trying to serve a civil paper when he was gunned down on September 4, 1976. To honor Sheriff Eustice and other fallen officers, a 5K will be held this Saturday at Soldiers Memorial Field in Rochester. The event will start at 4:30 p-m and featur...More >>
The adults crouch behind a car and appear to light something on fire.More >>
The number of doses quadruples the group's effort from last year.More >>
Monday afternoon, the SkiDox Water Ski Team put on its final show of the season at Fisherman's Inn.More >>
KTTC saw the incredible generosity of Southeast Minnesota last week, when our community raised more than $130,000 to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Now, one Minnesota man is taking it a step further. Rochester native Dan Hoeft works for Minnesota-based International Orthodox Christian Charities.More >>
An Austin High School student who collapsed during football practice late last month has passed away. Chris Fischer, 14, died Saturday "due to complications from cardiac arrest," according to his obituary.More >>
United Methodist Church in Albert Lea is collecting supplies for the victims of Harvey. The church is accepting donations for buckets filled with cleaning supplies like detergent, sponges, wipes and more. The goal is to collect 100 such buckets from the public by Sunday, Sept. 17.More >>
An Austin High School student who collapsed during football practice late last month has passed away. Chris Fischer, 14, died Saturday "due to complications from cardiac arrest," according to his obituary.More >>
KTTC saw the incredible generosity of Southeast Minnesota last week, when our community raised more than $130,000 to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Now, one Minnesota man is taking it a step further. Rochester native Dan Hoeft works for Minnesota-based International Orthodox Christian Charities.More >>
A piece of the drum went through Tichelaar's car's windshield, killing him.More >>
Alejandra Murch is getting ready to compete in the Miss Minnesota Latina pageant as "Miss Pine Island Latina."More >>
Two police departments in Southeast Minnesota are urging residents to pay attention to their pets after reports of fish hooks in meat and suspected dog poisoning. In Austin, officers took a report Friday afternoon that someone had thrown chunks of meat with fish hooks in them into a resident's yard.More >>
Sunday a funeral will take place for a Rochester teen who tragically died in a car accident in Illinois. 18-year-old Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident in Manteno, Illinois on August 25th.More >>
A two-day investigation concluded Wednesday and led to the five arrests.More >>
