Southeast Minnesota law enforcement honor the fallen

Southeast Minnesota law enforcement are honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Monday, September 4th, marked the 41st anniversary of the end of watch for Waseca County Sheriff Donald J. Eustice.

He was with another deputy trying to serve a civil paper when he was gunned down on September 4, 1976.

To honor Sheriff Eustice and other fallen officers, a 5K will be held this Saturday at Soldiers Memorial Field in Rochester.

The event will start at 4:30 p-m and feature squad car tours, a K9 demo, and a two mile walk/run. Online registration is located at www.Active.com. Just search for the Nightbeat and click on Nightbeat 5k and 2 mile Run/Walk 2017.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office issued a press release with four other law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

According to the release, last Thursday, August 31st (2000) marked the 17th anniversary of the End of Watch for Trooper Ted Foss of the Minnesota State Patrol. He was killed while working a traffic stop near Lewiston on I- 90.

Wednesday, September 6th (1999) is the 18th anniversary of the End of Watch date for Jason B. Meyer of the Grand Meadow Police Department. He was answering an assist call from a Mower County Deputy Sheriff when his vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.

Thursday, September 7th (1980) is the 37th End of Watch anniversary date for the Deputy John J. Schneider of the Winona County Sheriff’s Office. He was shot and killed answering a call for a domestic/custody dispute in Goodview, Minnesota.

Finally, Sunday, September 10th (2013) is the 4th End of Watch anniversary date for Captain Loring W. Guenther of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He died unexpectedly an hour after his shift. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety determined his death to have occurred in the line of duty.

Southeast Minnesota law enforcement will also host two other events to honor the fallen.

The first event will be on Monday, September 11th at the 37th St. HyVee. It's called “Touch-A-Truck & More" and will run from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event is to Celebrate Patriots Day. Kids will get up close and personal with big trucks, public safety vehicles, and a race car.

They will offer items off the grill for sale and have a local celebrity dunk tank. Dunk tank proceeds and a portion of the grill sales will benefit the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota!

Finally, Sunday, September 17th will be the 4th Annual Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament at the Oaks Golf Club in Hayfield. The committee is working on a number of new contests and activities for the day.