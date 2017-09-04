Surveillance video captures two adults lighting fire in Iowa mos - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Surveillance video captures two adults lighting fire in Iowa mosque's parking lot

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
(NBC) -

A frightening scene in the parking lot of a mosque was all caught on tape. 

Surveillance video at a mosque in Waterloo, Iowa shows two adults lighting a fire in the parking lot Wednesday night.

It happened just as a prayer was wrapping up inside.

The adults and two kids are seen walking through the parking lot. 

The adults crouch behind a car and appear to light something on fire.

As the fire grows, the four run away.

"These four, they really, as they are making this explosion, they care for their safety to run away that fast, where there were people inside, and they did not care about their lives," said Ibrahim Shehata with the Islamic Foundation of Iowa.

No one was hurt.

Two plastic bottles left behind were turned over to police.

Leaders of the mosque believe they were targeted because of their religion.

