Surveillance video captures two adults lighting fire in Iowa mosque's parking lot

Southeast Minnesota law enforcement are honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Monday, September 4th, marked the 41st anniversary of the end of watch for Waseca County Sheriff Donald J. Eustice. He was with another deputy trying to serve a civil paper when he was gunned down on September 4, 1976. To honor Sheriff Eustice and other fallen officers, a 5K will be held this Saturday at Soldiers Memorial Field in Rochester. The event will start at 4:30 p-m and featur...More >>
The number of doses quadruples the group's effort from last year.More >>
Monday afternoon, the SkiDox Water Ski Team put on its final show of the season at Fisherman's Inn.More >>
KTTC saw the incredible generosity of Southeast Minnesota last week, when our community raised more than $130,000 to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Now, one Minnesota man is taking it a step further. Rochester native Dan Hoeft works for Minnesota-based International Orthodox Christian Charities.More >>
An Austin High School student who collapsed during football practice late last month has passed away. Chris Fischer, 14, died Saturday "due to complications from cardiac arrest," according to his obituary.More >>
United Methodist Church in Albert Lea is collecting supplies for the victims of Harvey. The church is accepting donations for buckets filled with cleaning supplies like detergent, sponges, wipes and more. The goal is to collect 100 such buckets from the public by Sunday, Sept. 17.More >>
A two-day investigation concluded Wednesday and led to the five arrests.More >>
Alejandra Murch is getting ready to compete in the Miss Minnesota Latina pageant as "Miss Pine Island Latina."More >>
