Minnesota nonprofit to give away 24,000 doses of opioid overdose reversal drug

A Minnesota nonprofit is planning to give away 24,000 doses of an opioid overdose reversal drug to anyone in the state who might need it.

The Steve Rummler Hope Network, which aims to provide hope for those with chronic pain and addiction, will give away naloxone to police officers, parents, first responders, and drug rehab staffers.

The number of doses quadruples the group's effort from last year.

The Star Tribune reports the group's plans this year are possible because of a $200,000 state grant.

The state Health Department says more than 500 people died from opioid overdoses in Minnesota in 2015. That's a 600 percent increase from 2000.

The parents of Steve Rummler founded the nonprofit after their son died of an overdose in 2011.

