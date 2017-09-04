SkiDox Water Ski Team puts on final show of season

It was another sign that summer is coming to an end.

Monday afternoon, the SkiDox Water Ski Team put on its final show of the season at Fisherman's Inn.

Lake Zumbro was host to performances from those just learning the sport to experienced skiers.

Skiers showed off multiple water skiing techniques, like the human pyramid, barefoot skiing, and team jumping.

They said this last show was a reminder of how much they have grown together.

"It's really fun to be around these people. They're almost like family, at this point, because you're around each other so much. It's just really fun," said team member Sierra Belcher.

The skiers told KTTC that the season started in May with water temperatures in the 50s and ended with much more bearable temperatures in the 70s.