SkiDox Water Ski Team puts on final show of season

Monday afternoon, the SkiDox Water Ski Team put on its final show of the season at Fisherman's Inn.More >>
Monday afternoon, the SkiDox Water Ski Team put on its final show of the season at Fisherman's Inn.More >>
KTTC saw the incredible generosity of Southeast Minnesota last week, when our community raised more than $130,000 to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Now, one Minnesota man is taking it a step further. Rochester native Dan Hoeft works for Minnesota-based International Orthodox Christian Charities.More >>
KTTC saw the incredible generosity of Southeast Minnesota last week, when our community raised more than $130,000 to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Now, one Minnesota man is taking it a step further. Rochester native Dan Hoeft works for Minnesota-based International Orthodox Christian Charities.More >>
An Austin High School student who collapsed during football practice late last month has passed away. Chris Fischer, 14, died Saturday "due to complications from cardiac arrest," according to his obituary.More >>
An Austin High School student who collapsed during football practice late last month has passed away. Chris Fischer, 14, died Saturday "due to complications from cardiac arrest," according to his obituary.More >>
United Methodist Church in Albert Lea is collecting supplies for the victims of Harvey. The church is accepting donations for buckets filled with cleaning supplies like detergent, sponges, wipes and more. The goal is to collect 100 such buckets from the public by Sunday, Sept. 17.More >>
United Methodist Church in Albert Lea is collecting supplies for the victims of Harvey. The church is accepting donations for buckets filled with cleaning supplies like detergent, sponges, wipes and more. The goal is to collect 100 such buckets from the public by Sunday, Sept. 17.More >>
Alejandra Murch is getting ready to compete in the Miss Minnesota Latina pageant as "Miss Pine Island Latina."More >>
Alejandra Murch is getting ready to compete in the Miss Minnesota Latina pageant as "Miss Pine Island Latina."More >>
Two police departments in Southeast Minnesota are urging residents to pay attention to their pets after reports of fish hooks in meat and suspected dog poisoning. In Austin, officers took a report Friday afternoon that someone had thrown chunks of meat with fish hooks in them into a resident's yard.More >>
Two police departments in Southeast Minnesota are urging residents to pay attention to their pets after reports of fish hooks in meat and suspected dog poisoning. In Austin, officers took a report Friday afternoon that someone had thrown chunks of meat with fish hooks in them into a resident's yard.More >>
All of Rochester along the Zumbro River was under water. For anyone in Rochester that day in 1978, like Beverly DeBus, it was unlike anything they had ever seen.More >>
All of Rochester along the Zumbro River was under water. For anyone in Rochester that day in 1978, like Beverly DeBus, it was unlike anything they had ever seen.More >>
A Rochester sophomore received a full-ride gymnastics scholarship to the University of Minnesota. Abby Mueller, 15, started training when she was less than two years old. She lives in Rochester with her family but travels to Chanhassen for training. The John Marshall student trains five hours a day, four days a week. She's committed to Minnesota, but can't sign her letter of intent until she's a high school senior. Nonetheless, she's already excited about ...More >>
A Rochester sophomore received a full-ride gymnastics scholarship to the University of Minnesota. Abby Mueller, 15, started training when she was less than two years old. She lives in Rochester with her family but travels to Chanhassen for training. The John Marshall student trains five hours a day, four days a week. She's committed to Minnesota, but can't sign her letter of intent until she's a high school senior. Nonetheless, she's already excited about ...More >>
An Austin High School student who collapsed during football practice late last month has passed away. Chris Fischer, 14, died Saturday "due to complications from cardiac arrest," according to his obituary.More >>
An Austin High School student who collapsed during football practice late last month has passed away. Chris Fischer, 14, died Saturday "due to complications from cardiac arrest," according to his obituary.More >>
KTTC saw the incredible generosity of Southeast Minnesota last week, when our community raised more than $130,000 to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Now, one Minnesota man is taking it a step further. Rochester native Dan Hoeft works for Minnesota-based International Orthodox Christian Charities.More >>
KTTC saw the incredible generosity of Southeast Minnesota last week, when our community raised more than $130,000 to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Now, one Minnesota man is taking it a step further. Rochester native Dan Hoeft works for Minnesota-based International Orthodox Christian Charities.More >>
Alejandra Murch is getting ready to compete in the Miss Minnesota Latina pageant as "Miss Pine Island Latina."More >>
Alejandra Murch is getting ready to compete in the Miss Minnesota Latina pageant as "Miss Pine Island Latina."More >>
Two police departments in Southeast Minnesota are urging residents to pay attention to their pets after reports of fish hooks in meat and suspected dog poisoning. In Austin, officers took a report Friday afternoon that someone had thrown chunks of meat with fish hooks in them into a resident's yard.More >>
Two police departments in Southeast Minnesota are urging residents to pay attention to their pets after reports of fish hooks in meat and suspected dog poisoning. In Austin, officers took a report Friday afternoon that someone had thrown chunks of meat with fish hooks in them into a resident's yard.More >>
Sunday a funeral will take place for a Rochester teen who tragically died in a car accident in Illinois. 18-year-old Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident in Manteno, Illinois on August 25th.More >>
Sunday a funeral will take place for a Rochester teen who tragically died in a car accident in Illinois. 18-year-old Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident in Manteno, Illinois on August 25th.More >>
A two-day investigation concluded Wednesday and led to the five arrests.More >>
A two-day investigation concluded Wednesday and led to the five arrests.More >>