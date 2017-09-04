Twins bullpen can't hold lead in 5-4 loss to KC

The Minnesota Twins scored 17 runs on Saturday, and jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but they couldn't hold it as a two-run seventh cost them the win in a 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Royals.

With Ervin Santana on the mound, the Royals jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Eric Hosmer knocked a single through the right side to score Lorenzo Cain and give the Twins a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Twins took the lead.

Byron Buxton led off the inning with a triple to center, then after Max Kepler grounded out, Eduardo Escobar hit his 15th home run of the year to right center, to give the Twins a 2-1 lead.

Santana quickly coughed up that lead as Melky Cabrera hit a two-run home run to right field to make it a 3-2 game entering the bottom of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Twins would regain the lead. Byron Buxton came up with two on and singled to right, scoring Joe Mauer and Eddie Rosario to make it 4-3.

Santana held that lead in the top of the seventh. Santana forced Paulo Orlando to line out to center, then Brandon Moss popped out to second for the second out of the inning. Then Santana gave up a two-out single to Alcides Escobar, prompting Twins manager Paul Molitor to bring in Alan Busenitz in relief of Santana.

Busenitz got Whit Merrifield to a 3-2 count then on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Merrifield took a walk. After the walk, Lorenzo Cain came to the plate and worked the count to 1-2. After the 1-2 pitch Cain check-swung at a ball in the dirt, Molitor was then ejected by home plate umpire Marty Foster for arguing Foster's call on Lorenzo Cain's check swing, on a potential strike three.

After the ball, Cain fouled off another pitch, then ripped the eighth pitch of the at-bat to deep center over the head of Byron Buxton to drive in two and give the Royals a 5-4 lead.

That would be the final score as the Twins were unable to drive in a run in the eighth despite having a runner on third, in the 5-4 loss.

The Twins are in St. Petersburg Monday night, as they face off with the Rays at 6:10 at Tropicana Field with Jose Berrios (12-6) facing Alex Cobb (9-9).

Player of the Series

Eduardo Escobar is player of the series after bouncing back from dismal performance on Friday. On Friday, Escobar went 0-4 but on Saturday and Sunday he went 3-5 and 1-4, hitting three home runs and driving in eight runs, including six in Saturday's 17-0 win.