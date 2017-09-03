St. Charles woman celebrates 100 years of memories

An Austin High School student who collapsed during football practice late last month has passed away. Chris Fischer, 14, died Saturday "due to complications from cardiac arrest," according to his obituary.More >>
An Austin High School student who collapsed during football practice late last month has passed away. Chris Fischer, 14, died Saturday "due to complications from cardiac arrest," according to his obituary.More >>
United Methodist Church in Albert Lea is collecting supplies for the victims of Harvey. The church is accepting donations for buckets filled with cleaning supplies like detergent, sponges, wipes and more. The goal is to collect 100 such buckets from the public by Sunday, Sept. 17.More >>
United Methodist Church in Albert Lea is collecting supplies for the victims of Harvey. The church is accepting donations for buckets filled with cleaning supplies like detergent, sponges, wipes and more. The goal is to collect 100 such buckets from the public by Sunday, Sept. 17.More >>
Alejandra Murch is getting ready to compete in the Miss Minnesota Latina pageant as "Miss Pine Island Latina."More >>
Alejandra Murch is getting ready to compete in the Miss Minnesota Latina pageant as "Miss Pine Island Latina."More >>
Two police departments in Southeast Minnesota are urging residents to pay attention to their pets after reports of fish hooks in meat and suspected dog poisoning. In Austin, officers took a report Friday afternoon that someone had thrown chunks of meat with fish hooks in them into a resident's yard.More >>
Two police departments in Southeast Minnesota are urging residents to pay attention to their pets after reports of fish hooks in meat and suspected dog poisoning. In Austin, officers took a report Friday afternoon that someone had thrown chunks of meat with fish hooks in them into a resident's yard.More >>
All of Rochester along the Zumbro River was under water. For anyone in Rochester that day in 1978, like Beverly DeBus, it was unlike anything they had ever seen.More >>
All of Rochester along the Zumbro River was under water. For anyone in Rochester that day in 1978, like Beverly DeBus, it was unlike anything they had ever seen.More >>
A Rochester sophomore received a full-ride gymnastics scholarship to the University of Minnesota. Abby Mueller, 15, started training when she was less than two years old. She lives in Rochester with her family but travels to Chanhassen for training. The John Marshall student trains five hours a day, four days a week. She's committed to Minnesota, but can't sign her letter of intent until she's a high school senior. Nonetheless, she's already excited about ...More >>
A Rochester sophomore received a full-ride gymnastics scholarship to the University of Minnesota. Abby Mueller, 15, started training when she was less than two years old. She lives in Rochester with her family but travels to Chanhassen for training. The John Marshall student trains five hours a day, four days a week. She's committed to Minnesota, but can't sign her letter of intent until she's a high school senior. Nonetheless, she's already excited about ...More >>
American Waterworks in Pine Island is giving away sweet corn free of charge. They're inviting anyone to come to the corn field behind the business and take all the sweet corn they want. Instead of letting the rest go to waste, they will donate it to Channel One Food Bank. American Waterworks has an annual competition to see who can make the biggest contribution to the non-profit organization. "American Waterworks plants this field every year to give back to the public. We've ...More >>
American Waterworks in Pine Island is giving away sweet corn free of charge. They're inviting anyone to come to the corn field behind the business and take all the sweet corn they want. Instead of letting the rest go to waste, they will donate it to Channel One Food Bank. American Waterworks has an annual competition to see who can make the biggest contribution to the non-profit organization. "American Waterworks plants this field every year to give back to the public. We've ...More >>
An Austin High School student who collapsed during football practice late last month has passed away. Chris Fischer, 14, died Saturday "due to complications from cardiac arrest," according to his obituary.More >>
An Austin High School student who collapsed during football practice late last month has passed away. Chris Fischer, 14, died Saturday "due to complications from cardiac arrest," according to his obituary.More >>
Two police departments in Southeast Minnesota are urging residents to pay attention to their pets after reports of fish hooks in meat and suspected dog poisoning. In Austin, officers took a report Friday afternoon that someone had thrown chunks of meat with fish hooks in them into a resident's yard.More >>
Two police departments in Southeast Minnesota are urging residents to pay attention to their pets after reports of fish hooks in meat and suspected dog poisoning. In Austin, officers took a report Friday afternoon that someone had thrown chunks of meat with fish hooks in them into a resident's yard.More >>
Sunday a funeral will take place for a Rochester teen who tragically died in a car accident in Illinois. 18-year-old Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident in Manteno, Illinois on August 25th.More >>
Sunday a funeral will take place for a Rochester teen who tragically died in a car accident in Illinois. 18-year-old Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident in Manteno, Illinois on August 25th.More >>
A Rochester sophomore received a full-ride gymnastics scholarship to the University of Minnesota. Abby Mueller, 15, started training when she was less than two years old. She lives in Rochester with her family but travels to Chanhassen for training. The John Marshall student trains five hours a day, four days a week. She's committed to Minnesota, but can't sign her letter of intent until she's a high school senior. Nonetheless, she's already excited about ...More >>
A Rochester sophomore received a full-ride gymnastics scholarship to the University of Minnesota. Abby Mueller, 15, started training when she was less than two years old. She lives in Rochester with her family but travels to Chanhassen for training. The John Marshall student trains five hours a day, four days a week. She's committed to Minnesota, but can't sign her letter of intent until she's a high school senior. Nonetheless, she's already excited about ...More >>
A Rochester man on a motorcycle was killed in a head-on crash in Houston County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the wreck happened at 2:34 p.m. Thursday on Highway 16 near Fox Chase Drive, which is just west of Hokah.More >>
A Rochester man on a motorcycle was killed in a head-on crash in Houston County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the wreck happened at 2:34 p.m. Thursday on Highway 16 near Fox Chase Drive, which is just west of Hokah.More >>
Alejandra Murch is getting ready to compete in the Miss Minnesota Latina pageant as "Miss Pine Island Latina."More >>
Alejandra Murch is getting ready to compete in the Miss Minnesota Latina pageant as "Miss Pine Island Latina."More >>