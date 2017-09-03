St. Charles woman celebrates 100 years of memories

According to her grandson, nearly 200 people attended a birthday party for Lois on Sunday.

What's the key to a long life? The answer varies depending on who you ask.

But according to one St. Charles woman, it's laughter and a lot of patience.

Life behind the walls of a nursing home may seem bleak, but the sound of laughter warms it right up.

"I've seen a lot of things both good and bad," said Lois Schuchard, who's lived in southeastern Minnesota her whole life.

"I've always lived between Eyota and St. Charles...used to be able to know everyone in town and now you don't know most of them."

Growing up she had no electricity and no running water. She even pumped and carried water inside her home and carried out the old, dirty water.

"Those were the days. I wouldn't want to live more again," she said while flipping through photographs from the 1920s.

Behind her hazel eyes reside years of memories. "Just live each day as it comes and take it as it is. If it's a bad day it's a bad day, if it's a good day enjoy it."

One hundred memories to be exact. "Probably too many [memories], and probably some of the wrong kind."

On Tuesday, September 5th, Lois will celebrate her 100th birthday. She said she hopes there aren't 100 candles on her cake because it could cause a fire.

Even though it's a big day in her life, she claimed it's"no different than any other day."

When asked what she plans to do for her party, she said she will eat and laugh a lot with her nearly 200 guests.

