Austin teen passes away after collapsing during football practice

An Austin High School student who collapsed during football practice late last month has passed away.

Chris Fischer, 14, died on Saturday "due to complications from cardiac arrest," according to his obituary.

"Peacefully and comfortably, without suffering, Chris drifted off to be with the Lord at 7:25 [Saturday] morning," wrote Lynn Fischer on Chris' CaringBridge page. "It is up to the rest of us to live life to the fullest in order to fill the void that we will all feel because we knew and loved Chris."

Chris was at football practice on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 22, when he collapsed on the field. Superintendent David Krenz said coaches and trainers certified in CPR reacted immediately and called 911.

Chris was taken to the pediatric ICU at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

Since the incident, the school district has been working with Chris' family and counselors have been working with the football team and staff, said Krenz. During the first day of school on Tuesday, more support will be offered for students.

Visitation and funeral arrangements are being made. The family is considering having a memorial service next Sunday at Austin High School, Krenz said. Chris would have been a freshman this school year.