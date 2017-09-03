Albert Lea church collecting supplies for Harvey flood victims

United Methodist Church in Albert Lea is collecting supplies for the victims of Harvey.

The church is accepting donations for buckets filled with cleaning supplies like detergent, sponges, wipes and more. The goal is to collect 100 such buckets from the public by Sunday, Sept. 17. The United Methodist Church Committee on Relief (UMCOR) will then send the supplies to Texas.

"Well, I've been in places that have been devastated by tornadoes and hurricanes, and serving those in those communities. So my heart breaks, but it also feels good because I know it brings out the best of who we are in America. And it brings out the best of charity organizations and churches and other people -- being the hands and feet on the ground when people are needed," said Pastor John Mitchem. "So my thinking is, since it's not in my backyard, how can I help the people in Texas in the most important, effective way possible?"

If you are interested in donating a bucket filled with supplies, below is a list of the exact items needed. You can also buy individual items from the list and bring them to the church. Alternatively, you can write a check payable to Albert Lea United Methodist Church and mark UMCOR on the check. The average cost of a flood bucket is $65.

Donations can be dropped off at United Methodist Church at 702 Hwy. 69 S. in Albert Lea from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

