Albert Lea church collecting supplies for Harvey flood victims - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Albert Lea church collecting supplies for Harvey flood victims

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -

United Methodist Church in Albert Lea is collecting supplies for the victims of Harvey.

The church is accepting donations for buckets filled with cleaning supplies like detergent, sponges, wipes and more. The goal is to collect 100 such buckets from the public by Sunday, Sept. 17. The United Methodist Church Committee on Relief (UMCOR) will then send the supplies to Texas.

"Well, I've been in places that have been devastated by tornadoes and hurricanes, and serving those in those communities. So my heart breaks, but it also feels good because I know it brings out the best of who we are in America. And it brings out the best of charity organizations and churches and other people -- being the hands and feet on the ground when people are needed," said Pastor John Mitchem. "So my thinking is, since it's not in my backyard, how can I help the people in Texas in the most important, effective way possible?"

If you are interested in donating a bucket filled with supplies, below is a list of the exact items needed. You can also buy individual items from the list and bring them to the church. Alternatively, you can write a check payable to Albert Lea United Methodist Church and mark UMCOR on the check. The average cost of a flood bucket is $65.

Donations can be dropped off at United Methodist Church at 702 Hwy. 69 S. in Albert Lea from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.