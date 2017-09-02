Music festival and fundraiser to fight against human trafficking

A piece of the drum went through Tichelaar's car's windshield, killing him.More >>
Sunday a funeral will take place for a Rochester teen who tragically died in a car accident in Illinois. 18-year-old Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident in Manteno, Illinois on August 25th.More >>
A two-day investigation concluded Wednesday and led to the five arrests.More >>
A Rochester man on a motorcycle was killed in a head-on crash in Houston County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the wreck happened at 2:34 p.m. Thursday on Highway 16 near Fox Chase Drive, which is just west of Hokah.More >>
A Rochester sophomore received a full-ride gymnastics scholarship to the University of Minnesota. Abby Mueller, 15, started training when she was less than two years old. She lives in Rochester with her family but travels to Chanhassen for training. The John Marshall student trains five hours a day, four days a week. She's committed to Minnesota, but can't sign her letter of intent until she's a high school senior. Nonetheless, she's already excited about ...More >>
Police are searching for the person responsible for burning a 'Black Lives Matter' sign in Rochester.More >>
American Waterworks in Pine Island is giving away sweet corn free of charge. They're inviting anyone to come to the corn field behind the business and take all the sweet corn they want. Instead of letting the rest go to waste, they will donate it to Channel One Food Bank. American Waterworks has an annual competition to see who can make the biggest contribution to the non-profit organization. "American Waterworks plants this field every year to give back to the public. We've ...More >>
Two police departments in Southeast Minnesota are urging residents to pay attention to their pets after reports of fish hooks in meat and suspected dog poisoning. In Austin, officers took a report Friday afternoon that someone had thrown chunks of meat with fish hooks in them into a resident's yard.More >>
