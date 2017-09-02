Rochester's flood mitigation system has stopped 3-4 floods since it was built

All of Rochester along the Zumbro River was under water. For anyone in Rochester that day in 1978, like Beverly DeBus, it was unlike anything they had ever seen.More >>
A Rochester sophomore received a full-ride gymnastics scholarship to the University of Minnesota. Abby Mueller, 15, started training when she was less than two years old. She lives in Rochester with her family but travels to Chanhassen for training. The John Marshall student trains five hours a day, four days a week. She's committed to Minnesota, but can't sign her letter of intent until she's a high school senior. Nonetheless, she's already excited about ...More >>
American Waterworks in Pine Island is giving away sweet corn free of charge. They're inviting anyone to come to the corn field behind the business and take all the sweet corn they want. Instead of letting the rest go to waste, they will donate it to Channel One Food Bank. American Waterworks has an annual competition to see who can make the biggest contribution to the non-profit organization. "American Waterworks plants this field every year to give back to the public. We've ...More >>
Mayo sent a letter to the Attorney General's Office Wednesday offering details.More >>
Police are searching for the person responsible for burning a 'Black Lives Matter' sign in Rochester.More >>
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for southwest, western and central Minnesota because of smoke from Canadian wildfires.More >>
St. Paul police are testing a phone app that aims to de-escalate encounters with those who have disabilities not easily visible, such as autism or mental illness.More >>
Sunday a funeral will take place for a Rochester teen who tragically died in a car accident in Illinois. 18-year-old Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident in Manteno, Illinois on August 25th.More >>
A Rochester man on a motorcycle was killed in a head-on crash in Houston County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the wreck happened at 2:34 p.m. Thursday on Highway 16 near Fox Chase Drive, which is just west of Hokah.More >>
Sunday a funeral will take place for a Rochester teen who tragically died in a car accident in Illinois. 18-year-old Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident in Manteno, Illinois on August 25th.More >>
Police are searching for the person responsible for burning a 'Black Lives Matter' sign in Rochester.More >>
Emergency crews take a man to the hospital after a head-on collision.More >>
Thursday night's vigil happened alongside other vigils across the region seeking to raise awareness of violence against indigenous women.More >>
