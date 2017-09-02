Rochester's flood mitigation system has stopped 3-4 floods since it was built

All of Rochester along the Zumbro River was under water.

For anyone in Rochester that day in 1978, like Beverly DeBus, it was unlike anything they had ever seen.

"The rain just would not stop," DeBus said.

It was the result of just 6 inches of rain in a 24 hour period.

Now Rochester is ready for the worst.

"Overall those reservoirs are designed to handle 24 inches of rain without over-topping," Gary Neumann, Assistant City Administrator, said.

Seven reservoirs were strategically placed around the city at Silver Creek, Bear Creek and Cascade Creek.

But according to former mayor Chuck Hazama it almost didn't happen.

"It wasn't until 1987 when President Reagan signed a bill into law that it started the project," Hazama said.

While the reservoir and canal system wouldn't stack up to a Harvey situation, not even the reservoirs down there were designed to do so.

However it has stood up to the test since its completion in 1996.

"People don't realize we used to have three major floods a decade," Neumann said. "We really haven't had any flooding to speak of since we've had this flood system in place."

And even though it had a whopping $120-million price tag, many now agree, every cent was worth it.

"The flood control project has paid for itself many times over, but I think it's one of the best investments we've ever made," Neumann said.

"Our church was flooded, Zumbro Lutheran, and we've not had to go through a flood like that in the church again," DeBus said. "So many places have been saved."

