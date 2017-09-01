Rochester gymnast offered full-ride gymnastics scholarship to University of Minnesota

A Rochester sophomore received a full-ride gymnastics scholarship to the University of Minnesota.

Abby Mueller, 15, started training when she was less than two years old.

She lives in Rochester with her family but travels to Chanhassen for training. The John Marshall student trains five hours a day, four days a week.

She's committed to Minnesota, but can't sign her letter of intent until she's a high school senior. Nonetheless, she's already excited about the future.

"It's really nice. I feel like I'm gonna be a little more relaxed. I'm really excited. Mostly the coaches and atmosphere really drew me in," she said.



Her life-long dream is to be a college gymnast and she's already reached it before her 18th birthday.

Even through one of her favorite gymnasts is Laurie Hernandez (one of the Fierce Five representing Team USA at the 2016 Olympics in Rio), she says she does not want to be an Olympian.