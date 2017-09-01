Senator Amy Klobuchar visits Wabasha farm proposed as dredge disposal site

A Rochester man on a motorcycle was killed in a head-on crash in Houston County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the wreck happened at 2:34 p.m. Thursday on Highway 16 near Fox Chase Drive, which is just west of Hokah.More >>
Sunday a funeral will take place for a Rochester teen who tragically died in a car accident in Illinois. 18-year-old Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident in Manteno, Illinois on August 25th.More >>
Police are searching for the person responsible for burning a 'Black Lives Matter' sign in Rochester.More >>
Emergency crews take a man to the hospital after a head-on collision.More >>
Thursday night's vigil happened alongside other vigils across the region seeking to raise awareness of violence against indigenous women.More >>
A man is arrested in connection to one of the Rochester hotel robberies.More >>
A woman whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver can now hear her daughter's heartbeat once again, thanks to a special gift from the organ recipient. Mankato native Alyssa Sandeen suffered from cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle is abnormal.More >>
