Want free sweet corn? American Waterworks is giving it away

American Waterworks in Pine Island is giving away sweet corn free of charge.

They're inviting anyone to come to the corn field behind the business and take all the sweet corn they want.

Instead of letting the rest go to waste, they will donate it to Channel One Food Bank.

American Waterworks has an annual competition to see who can make the biggest contribution to the non-profit organization.

"American Waterworks plants this field every year to give back to the public. We've allowed anybody, welcoming anybody to come out and pick fresh sweet corn all week long. We should have it through the rest of next week," said Jennifer Norton with American Waterworks.

If you would like to pick up some free, sweet corn, go to 829 Rolling View Lane Southeast in Pine Island.



