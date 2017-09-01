Albert Lea Police sweep catches multiple prostitution suspects - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Albert Lea Police sweep catches multiple prostitution suspects

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Albert Lea Police Department confirmed Friday that officers arrested five people, after a recent "John and Jane" sweep, in support of sex trafficking prevention.

A two-day investigation concluded Wednesday and led to the five arrests.

Cass Remmert, 45, of Waseca, Minn., David Bird, 49, of Mason City, Iowa, Scott Green, 33, of Clear Lake, Iowa, Janis Gross, 31, of St. Charles, Minn., and Margaret Legler, 34, of Cerro Gordo, Iowa are facing prostitution in a public place charges. 

That charge is a gross misdemeanor. 

