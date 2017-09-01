Albert Lea Police sweep catches multiple prostitution suspects

A two-day investigation concluded Wednesday and led to the five arrests.More >>
Mayo sent a letter to the Attorney General's Office Wednesday offering details.More >>
Police are searching for the person responsible for burning a 'Black Lives Matter' sign in Rochester.More >>
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for southwest, western and central Minnesota because of smoke from Canadian wildfires.More >>
St. Paul police are testing a phone app that aims to de-escalate encounters with those who have disabilities not easily visible, such as autism or mental illness.More >>
Sunday a funeral will take place for a Rochester teen who tragically died in a car accident in Illinois. 18-year-old Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident in Manteno, Illinois on August 25th.More >>
A Rochester man on a motorcycle was killed in a head-on crash in Houston County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the wreck happened at 2:34 p.m. Thursday on Highway 16 near Fox Chase Drive, which is just west of Hokah.More >>
A monthly survey of business leaders suggests more economic growth lies ahead for nine Midwest and Plains states.More >>
Hy-Vee locations in Austin and Albert Lea will be accepting donations to help people in Southeast Texas who were affected by Hurricane Harvey. The money raised will go to the American red Cross disaster relief fund to help those who are in shelters, and help them get back on their feet. Hy-Vee Inc. has announced that it will match all donations received from August 30th to September 30th up to $100,000. This not only shows how these communities come together...More >>
Lt. Governor Tina Smith was in Albert Lea Thursday afternoon to meet with both sides of the ongoing Mayo Clinic conflict, about the consolidation of some services from Albert Lea to Austin. Governor Mark Dayton said he was "very very concerned" about Mayo Clinic shifting some hospital services out of Albert Lea--on Thursday, the governor sent his top person to listen to those involved with the "Save Our Hospital" campaign.More >>
A Rochester man on a motorcycle was killed in a head-on crash in Houston County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the wreck happened at 2:34 p.m. Thursday on Highway 16 near Fox Chase Drive, which is just west of Hokah.More >>
Sunday a funeral will take place for a Rochester teen who tragically died in a car accident in Illinois. 18-year-old Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident in Manteno, Illinois on August 25th.More >>
Police are searching for the person responsible for burning a 'Black Lives Matter' sign in Rochester.More >>
Emergency crews take a man to the hospital after a head-on collision.More >>
Thursday night's vigil happened alongside other vigils across the region seeking to raise awareness of violence against indigenous women.More >>
A man is arrested in connection to one of the Rochester hotel robberies.More >>
A woman whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver can now hear her daughter's heartbeat once again, thanks to a special gift from the organ recipient. Mankato native Alyssa Sandeen suffered from cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle is abnormal.More >>
