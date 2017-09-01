Mayo Clinic offers insight into consolidation decision in letter

Mayo Clinic officials said a "provider shortage" is one of the key reasons they made the controversial decision to consolidate some services from Albert Lea to Austin.

Mayo sent a letter to the Attorney General's Office Wednesday offering details.

Mayo said it also made the decision in response to a drop in demand for inpatient services and medical reimbursements.

Inpatient services consolidated on the Austin campus amounts to less than five percent of care provided by Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin.

Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith met with both sides of the ongoing Mayo Clinic conflict. Smith said what they're looking for right now is a delay or pause in this transition process to better understand how the move would impact the community.