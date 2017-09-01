Mayo Clinic offers insight into consolidation decision in letter - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mayo Clinic offers insight into consolidation decision in letter

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom

Mayo Clinic officials said a "provider shortage" is one of the key reasons they made the controversial decision to consolidate some services from Albert Lea to Austin.

Mayo sent a letter to the Attorney General's Office Wednesday offering details.

Mayo said it also made the decision in response to a drop in demand for inpatient services and medical reimbursements. 

Inpatient services consolidated on the Austin campus amounts to less than five percent of care provided by Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin. 

Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith met with both sides of the ongoing Mayo Clinic conflict. Smith said what they're looking for right now is a delay or pause in this transition process to better understand how the move would impact the community. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.