Rochester Police investigating alleged bias crime after 'B.L.M.' sign is burned

Police are searching for the person responsible for burning a 'Black Lives Matter' sign in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police, the burning happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 900 block of 7th Ave. SW.

Police said they received a call from a neighbor that a sign was on fire in their yard. The sign was an 8" x 12" B.L.M. sign that had been up at the victim's house for months.

Police are investigating the burning as a bias crime.

We will provide more details as soon as they become available.