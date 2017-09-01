Rochester Police investigating alleged bias crime after 'B.L.M.' - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester Police investigating alleged bias crime after 'B.L.M.' sign is burned

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Police are searching for the person responsible for burning a 'Black Lives Matter' sign in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police, the burning happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 900 block of 7th Ave. SW.

Police said they received a call from a neighbor that a sign was on fire in their yard. The sign was an 8" x 12" B.L.M. sign that had been up at the victim's house for months.

Police are investigating the burning as a bias crime.

We will provide more details as soon as they become available.

