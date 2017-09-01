Rochester family gets ready to lay teen's body to rest

Sunday a funeral will take place for a Rochester teen who tragically died in a car accident in Illinois.

18-year-old Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident in Manteno, Illinois on August 25th.

"He was the best big brother in the universe," said sister Genesus Bellephant. He was getting ready to start his Senior year at Mayo High School, but now instead of planning his first day of school his family is planning his funeral.

At the time of the accident Cyrus was spending his summer with his grandparents so they could teach him how to drive.

"He was all excited about driving every day. Get up, Grandma let's go," said his Grandmother Connie Ricci. Cyrus had a permit and was working on getting his license. His mother said he had a "need for speed."

The day of the accident he left the house while his grandparents were away and took the car on his own. His mother said he sped down a back road and hit a telephone pole. Then his car flipped and landed in a creek.

He died at the scene.

Now his family is remembering what made him special. They said he always put others first.

"There was a light around him. He was just a giver. Kind and caring. He didn't like others to hurt people," said his mother.

Bellephant worked at McDonald's, where he would often buy food for homeless people. His family said he would even bring some home.

In light of this tragedy, his family warns other teens to be safe.

"We want to ask you guys to be responsible. Drive responsibly. Think about your families. Think about the hole that's going to be in their hearts if you're not here anymore," said Cyrus' father Cecil Bellaphant.