Twins sweep White Sox with walk-off HBP

The Twins' Max Kepler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to give Minnesota a walk-off 5-4 victory and a sweep of the Chicago White Sox Thursday.

With Bartolo Colon on the mound, the Twins faced an early deficit in this game, as Rob Brantly knocked a RBI single and Adam Engel grounded a RBI double to right to make it 2-0.

The Twins cut that lead to one in the bottom of the second, when Zack Granite in for the sidelined Byron Buxton lined a single to center to make it 2-1.

In the top of the fourth, the White Sox brought their lead back to two, as Yolmer Sanchez singled to right to score Tyler Saladino and take a 3-1 lead.

The Twins struck back in the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back doubles by Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler to tie the game at three.

After the sixth, both starters had left the game as Colon went six innings allowing three runs on ten hits, walking none and striking out eight, while Miguel Gonzalez went six as well allowing three runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out five.

The score stayed tied until the ninth, when the White Sox' Alen Hanson would hit a home run to right field off Matt Belisle (W, 1-2) to give his team a 4-3 lead.

Then came the ninth for the Twins. Ehire Adrianza started things off with a single to right. Then Granite popped out attempting to bunt, but Brian Dozier drew a walk, representing the go-ahead run.

Following Dozier, Eddie Rosario hit the first pitch he saw to right field scoring Adrianza to tie the game and advancing Dozier to third.

Joe Mauer worked a walk, getting ball four on a 3-2 pitch, then Jorge Polanco lined out softly to bring up Max Kepler to the plate, with the bases loaded and two outs.

Kepler took a ball on the first pitch, but then the second delivery from Juan Minaya (L, 2-2) hit Kepler, scoring Dozier and giving the Twins the 5-4 victory.

Going into September, the Twins stand one game behind of the New York Yankees for the first wild card spot in the playoffs, and 1.5 games ahead of the LA Angels for the second wild card spot.

The Twins start an important series with Kansas City at Target Field Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 with Dillon Gee (1-1) on the mound against Jason Hammel (6-10).

Player of the Series

Eddie Rosario continued his hot play in this series with the White Sox, going 5-14 (.357 average) while driving in a run in each game to have five for the series. His best performance came in Wednesday's game as he went 2-5 with two home runs and three RBI's. He also had a game-tying his in Thursday's game.