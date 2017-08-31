Rochester man killed in Houston County crash - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester man killed in Houston County crash

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
NEAR HOKAH, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man on a motorcycle was killed in a head-on crash in Houston County Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the wreck happened at 2:34 p.m. Thursday on Highway 16 near Fox Chase Drive, which is just west of Hokah.

A Ford dump truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 and a Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound when they collided head-on in the eastbound lane, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the motorcycle died. The State Patrol says he was a 56-year-old man from Rochester, but his name has not been released. More information is expected to be released on Friday.

Meanwhile, the driver of the dump truck, an 83-year-old man from Houston, Minn., was not hurt.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.