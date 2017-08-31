Southeast Minnesotans gather to remember Savanna Greywind

More than two dozen people in Southeast Minnesota gathered to remember Savanna Greywind in Stewartville Thursday night.

Greywind was the North Dakota woman who went missing August 19th and who authorities recovered from the Red River last weekend.

Community members gathered near a walking trail off 11th Avenue in Stewartville, lighting candles and releasing red balloons into the air, paying tribute to murdered and missing indigenous women.

Greywind was of indigenous Native American descent.

Greywind was eight months pregnant when she went missing, and her baby was found days later with her neighbors, William Hoehn and Brook Lynn Crews, who are now facing conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping charges.

Thursday night's vigil happened alongside other vigils across the region seeking to raise awareness of violence against indigenous women.

A criminal complaint said Crews told police she arranged to have Greywind come to her apartment on August 19th and told her how to induce labor.

Crews told police that Greywind came back two days later to give her the newborn baby.

However, Crews's boyfriend, Hoehn, told police that he came home August 19th to find Crews cleaning up blood in their bathroom. Hoehn said Crews presented him with an infant baby girl and said, "This is our baby."