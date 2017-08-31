WWII veteran visits new pavers at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial

Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester is now home to more than 250 new pavers. And on Thursday, a World War II veteran saw his name in stone for the first time.

From Wednesday through Thursday, members of the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Committee and volunteers installed 252 pavers on a new walkway. Construction actually began in early May, but Parks and Recreation stopped the project because the department had not yet approved the design. Two months later, both sides reached an agreement.

Among the 252 new pavers is one with the name of World War II Army veteran Leon Swendsen. On Thursday afternoon, just when the installation was wrapping up, Swendsen visited the walkway with his family to see his paver.

"I'm a person that's very easy to be affected, to shed tears," the 102-year-old said. "My kids and grandkids, to see my name there, it means a lot to me."

You may remember Swendsen because in March, he received an honorary high school diploma from Rochester Public Schools.

Swendsen said seeing his paver reminds him of his time in the Army, during which he served in France and Germany. He was a cook who was also trained to operate artillery.

"I made a lot of friends in the service," Swendsen recalled.

Although 252 new pavers have now been installed on the walkway, there is still room for 84 more. Merle "Pete" Peterson, a member of the Memorial Committee, said he expects the remaining pavers to be sold by next summer.

Peterson said he's seen time and time again what the pavers mean to military families.

"We could tell stories all night of different people who come down and they have a father who's going to die and bought a paver and said, 'Well, did you get it in yet?' And finally, they got it in and then a couple months later, they come back and say, 'My dad -- he's passed away just a month after we talked but he was able to get down and see his paver and he was very grateful for that'," said Peterson. "They mean being in America. They mean that the flag is very important to them and they would give their lives up for it."