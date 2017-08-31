Rochester man will send helicopter and RV to Houston to help Harvey victims

Kevin Guy says the helicopter will bring supplies to people in neighborhoods difficult to reach by car.

The helicopter that will fly to Houston next Tuesday to help those in need.

Flood waters continue to swallow southeast Texas.

Hurricane Harvey displaced thousands of people and took at least 30 lives. While Texans struggle to rebuild, a group of Rochester residents are stepping in to help.

Kevin Guy has worked at Everything Hobby in Rochester for 12 years, but the businessman is about to partake in one of his biggest ventures to date: he plans to help take a helicopter and RV to southeast Texas.

Kevin's friend Gary Olson owns the helicopter. Olson has visited Texas over the years and got to know some of the people in the Houston area. Houston Executive Airport (where private planes and helicopters are housed) and a Houston baptist church knew of Olson and asked if he could help in recovery efforts.

Olson didn't need to think twice. He plans to fly his chopper down to the Gulf Coast on September 5th. According to Guy, Houston Executive Airport and the National Guard will sponsor Olson's helicopter and give him fuel, which costs $700 per hour in fuel.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help with expenses.

"We kinda thought maybe we were too late for this, but our organizations down there say absolutely not. The biggest need is going to be in the next few weeks," said Guy, who plans to leave for Houston next Tuesday.

Besides a helicopter, they also have a set of wheels. "We're gonna load a trailer up and whatever we can get in the RV," said Cody Bennett, who will drive the RV to Houston.

Universal Marine and RV donated a Winnebago and a motor home for Bennett and the rest of the crew to drive to Texas.

They plan to first collect dry items in Rochester and fill up the RV and motor home with those items. Anyone willing to donate a dry item can drop them off at Everything Hobby or Universal Marine and RV. Donated items will go to people in neighborhoods that are difficult to reach by car.

"They're in need of everything, there's nothing dry. So when we told the airport administrator we were bringing a motor home, he said that was really great. I'm sure the relief effort will consist of food, water, and the necessities," said Guy.

A guy like Guy understands what it's like to be faced with a natural disaster; he was in one.

"In 1978 I was in the flood in Rochester. We were actually evacuated. So I know first hand what a flood does. We had four feet of water in our basement, and [we understand] what that cleanup effort is. So we're going there later. We're not part of rescue program, but we're part of recovery program."

As Harvey moves away from Texas and into Louisiana, Texans are picking up the pieces of what will be the beginning of a very long clean up process.

Harvey may have caused billions of dollars in damage and killed dozens of people, but it revealed the power of humanity. "I really think that this is something that might bring our country together."