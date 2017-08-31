Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith on consolidating some services from Albert Lea to Austin: "It would be a good idea to take a pause in this"

Investigators have released the name of the Dodge County man who they say shot and killed himself after leading authorities on a vehicle chase Monday.More >>
Investigators have released the name of the Dodge County man who they say shot and killed himself after leading authorities on a vehicle chase Monday.More >>
Emergency crews take a man to the hospital after a head-on collision.More >>
Emergency crews take a man to the hospital after a head-on collision.More >>
A man is arrested in connection to one of the Rochester hotel robberies.More >>
A man is arrested in connection to one of the Rochester hotel robberies.More >>
Minneapolis police are looking for suspects in a fatal shooting near the University of Minnesota's West Bank campus.More >>
Minneapolis police are looking for suspects in a fatal shooting near the University of Minnesota's West Bank campus.More >>
Rochester Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and critically injuring another man in northwest Rochester Tuesday night. Officers responded at about 8:48 p.m. to the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest, near Madonna Towers, after getting reports that multiple shots were fired, according to police. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old Rochester man with a gunshot wound to the chest along 19th Avenue NorthwestMore >>
Rochester Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and critically injuring another man in northwest Rochester Tuesday night. Officers responded at about 8:48 p.m. to the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest, near Madonna Towers, after getting reports that multiple shots were fired, according to police. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old Rochester man with a gunshot wound to the chest along 19th Avenue NorthwestMore >>
The president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rob Miller, resigned Wednesday afternoon. His resignation is effective today. Miller has been with the Rochester Chamber organization for three years, but in the past six months, a number of well-known Chamber staff have left their jobs. The latest to part ways with the organization, Judy Braatz, had been with the Chamber for 24 years, heading its membership division.More >>
The president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rob Miller, resigned Wednesday afternoon. His resignation is effective today. Miller has been with the Rochester Chamber organization for three years, but in the past six months, a number of well-known Chamber staff have left their jobs. The latest to part ways with the organization, Judy Braatz, had been with the Chamber for 24 years, heading its membership division.More >>
One person is behind bars after police raided a Southeast Rochester home in connection to a heroin bust.More >>
One person is behind bars after police raided a Southeast Rochester home in connection to a heroin bust.More >>
A woman whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver can now hear her daughter's heartbeat once again, thanks to a special gift from the organ recipient. Mankato native Alyssa Sandeen suffered from cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle is abnormal.More >>
A woman whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver can now hear her daughter's heartbeat once again, thanks to a special gift from the organ recipient. Mankato native Alyssa Sandeen suffered from cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle is abnormal.More >>