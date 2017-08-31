Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith on consolidating some services from Albert Lea to Austin: "It would be a good idea to take a pause in this"

Lt. Governor Tina Smith was in Albert Lea Thursday afternoon to meet with both sides of the ongoing Mayo Clinic conflict, about the consolidation of some services from Albert Lea to Austin.

Governor Mark Dayton said he was "very very concerned" about Mayo Clinic shifting some hospital services out of Albert Lea--on Thursday, the governor sent his top person to listen to those involved with the "Save Our Hospital" campaign.

Lt. Governor Smith said what they're looking for right now is a delay or pause in the process of transitioning the services to better understand just how it would affect the community. She was met with a warm welcome from supporters of keeping medical services Albert Lea. She said Mayo's decision is very concerning, and that they shouldn't rush into this.

"It also is just so important when big decisions like this are made that the communities aren't informed of them, but they are actually consulted. There's a big difference between between being informed of something and being asked what your opinion is. Hospitals are often at the heart of communities not only as large employers but the places were people's babies are born, where people's parents go when they get sick," said Lt. Governor Smith. "It's not just another institution it's a core part of this community. I think it would be a good idea to take a pause in this and not rush right into implementation as they're currently planning in October."

Members from Save Our Hospital said they were glad to be talking to someone with an important position and direct line to DMC and Mayo.

There have been protests in Rochester recently about consolidating medical services, and he AARP has now joined the Save Our Hospital Movement.

The Lt. Governor Smith said these are decisions Mayo is making, and her goal is to work with other groups to use their persuasive power to make sure Mayo makes a decision that's in the best interest of the community.

Members of Save our Hospital said they need time to do an economic impact analysis to understand how the decision --they said they need a 90 to 120 day delay.

