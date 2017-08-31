1 man taken to hospital after head-on collision near Rushford - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

1 man taken to hospital after head-on collision near Rushford

NEAR RUSHFORD, Minn. (KTTC) -

Emergency crews take a man to the hospital after a head-on collision.

The accident happened Thursday morning near the intersection of Highway 43 and Winona County Road 4, just north of Rushford.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Escape, driven by 25-year-old Michael James Muras, of Winona, was heading south on Highway 43 when he crossed the center line. Muras then struck a Ford Pickup driven by 31-year-old Tyler Troy Crouch, of Rushford.

After the collision, the Escape entered the ditch and rolled.

Emergency crews took Muras to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries. Crouch was unharmed.
 

