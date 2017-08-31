Rochester man arrested in connection to Wyndham Garden robbery - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester man arrested in connection to Wyndham Garden robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A man is arrested in connection to one of the Rochester hotel robberies.

According to the Rochester Police, they arrested 20-year-old Abdirisak Affey, of Rochester. The arrest happened at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at Affey's home at 1990 Ashland Drive NW.

Police said, Affey was identified by a witness, who saw him enter the Wyndham Garden Hotel shortly before the robbery without a mask on.

Affey faces 2nd degree aggravated robbery for the implied use of a weapon.

RPD is still investigating whether he's connected to the other robberies.

