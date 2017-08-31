Throwback Thursday: the "King of Jazz" visits Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Throwback Thursday: the "King of Jazz" visits Rochester

Over the years, Rochester has had its fair share of well-known performers visit the city. 

On August 28, 1939, this included Paul Whiteman, sometimes referred to as "The King of Jazz". 

During the 1920s and early 1930s, he had dozens of number one records and even commissioned George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. 

As swing music grew, the popularity of jazz declined, yet a sizable crowd in 1939 still welcomed him outside the Chateau Theatre, where he performed with his band.
 

