Dayton chooses Jensen to lead Minnesota Guard

According to the Rochester Epidemiology Project, it's called the Senior Tsunami, the coming flood of Baby Boomers into the senior population.More >>
A man is arrested in connection to one of the Rochester hotel robberies.More >>
Over the years, Rochester has had its fair share of well-known performers visit the city. On August 28, 1939, this included Paul Whiteman, sometimes referred to as "The King of Jazz". During the 1920s and early 1930s, he had dozens of number one records and even commissioned George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue.More >>
Some furry friends got to strut their stuff Tuesday afternoon and take part in a costume parade. The 37th St. Hy-Vee hosted a Pet Party, where pet owners came with their dogs to enjoy a nice day outside, get some treats and possibly win a special prize after the costume parade. This was also an adoption event, where a lot of pets were looking for their forever home.More >>
Cool and damp conditions have been causing delays in the Minnesota small grain harvest during this past week.More >>
It happened at 325 55th Street Northeast in Cascade Township.More >>
The 2017 Minnesota Cup finalists are in, and Olmsted County's 'Via' made the cut. Via initially went head-to-head with over 500 teams to be named 'Minnesota's Best New Entrepreneurial Idea'. It successfully pushed through two rounds, to be one of 24 teams that will compete at the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota on Monday, October 9th. A team of Rochester high school girls developed the app to help save lives, by muting notifications while driving. Futur...More >>
Minnesota conservation officials have expanded a ban on feeding deer after discovering multiple captive deer infected with chronic wasting disease.More >>
An update on the lawsuit against Winona County's frac sand ban. Land Stewardship Project, or LSP, may not participate.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton has named Maj. Gen. Jon A. Jensen to take over as head of the Minnesota National Guard.More >>
Investigators have released the name of the Dodge County man who they say shot and killed himself after leading authorities on a vehicle chase Monday.More >>
Rochester Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and critically injuring another man in northwest Rochester Tuesday night. Officers responded at about 8:48 p.m. to the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest, near Madonna Towers, after getting reports that multiple shots were fired, according to police. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old Rochester man with a gunshot wound to the chest along 19th Avenue NorthwestMore >>
One person is behind bars after police raided a Southeast Rochester home in connection to a heroin bust.More >>
The president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rob Miller, resigned Wednesday afternoon. His resignation is effective today. Miller has been with the Rochester Chamber organization for three years, but in the past six months, a number of well-known Chamber staff have left their jobs. The latest to part ways with the organization, Judy Braatz, had been with the Chamber for 24 years, heading its membership division.More >>
Rochester Police confiscated more than three pounds of synthetic marijuana after a drug bust Monday afternoon.More >>
A woman whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver can now hear her daughter's heartbeat once again, thanks to a special gift from the organ recipient. Mankato native Alyssa Sandeen suffered from cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle is abnormal.More >>
The people of southeastern Minnesota stepped up Wednesday and donated $125,723 to KTTC and FOX 47's "Time to Care" emergency drive for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.More >>
Prosecutors in North Dakota say a woman charged in the disappearance of a pregnant woman admitted taking advantage of the woman in an attempt to get her baby.More >>
