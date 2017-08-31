Dayton chooses Jensen to lead Minnesota Guard

Gov. Mark Dayton has named Maj. Gen. Jon A. Jensen to take over as head of the Minnesota National Guard.

Jensen will replace Maj. Gen. Richard Nash, who's reaching mandatory retirement age in October. He will serve a seven-year term.

Jensen has more than 29 years of National Guard service. He is currently commanding general of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division. Minnesota's Guard has more than 13,000 members.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Jensen says one of his top priorities is making the Guard more diverse.

Days after President Donald Trump ordered a ban on transgender military service, Jensen says the Minnesota National Guard will continue to support its unspecified number of transgender soldiers.

Jensen says he believes military service should be open to everyone.