Man fatally shot near university - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man fatally shot near university

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

Minneapolis police are looking for suspects in a fatal shooting near the University of Minnesota's West Bank campus.

Authorities say a man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of Bullwinkle's Saloon about 3 a.m. Thursday. Investigators have not yet identified the victim.

Classes at the university begin next week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.