Berrios scoreless start and Rosario's two home runs carry Twins to 11-1 victory

Jose Berrios tossed seven scoreless innings for the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, while Brian Dozier went 4-5 and Eddie Rosario hit two home runs in an 11-1 dismantling of the Chicago White Sox.

The Twins offense got going right off the bat, scoring in the first inning thanks to Joe Mauer's RBI double scoring Brian Dozier.

The Twins added two more in the third with Eddie Rosario's two-run shot, and two more in the fifth on Ehire Adrianza's two-run triple. On that play, Adrianza attempted to score an inside-the-park home run, but was thrown out at home.

The fifth was the final inning of Derek Holland's day, as he went five innings allowing five runs on eight hits, with four walks and four strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Berrios was dealing, going seven innings of shutout baseball, allowing only four hits and one walk, while striking out 11.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Twins added three more with Eddie Rosario hitting his 20th home run of the year, then Ehire Adrianza drove in a run with his second triple of the day, and Brian Dozier then hit an RBI infield single to give the Twins an 8-0 lead.

The Twins added three more in the bottom of the eighth, with Adrianza ripping another RBI hit, and Brian Dozier capping off his 4-5 day with a RBI double to center field.

The White Sox scored one run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly, but it would be for naught as the Twins claimed the 11-1 victory.

The Twins go for the sweep Thursday afternoon at 12:10, with the revitalized Bartolo Colon (6-10) on the mound against Miguel Gonzalez (7-10).