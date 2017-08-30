Authorities name Dodge County man who shot himself after car chase

Investigators have released the name of the Dodge County man who they say shot and killed himself after leading authorities on a vehicle chase Monday.

According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Dwayne Gary Paulson, of rural Blooming Prairie, was the suspect who died.

The Sheriff's Office said the Blooming Prairie Police Department received a call at about 11:40 a.m. Monday reporting that Paulson was using a handgun to make "terroristic threats of violence" toward a person from Owatonna.

At about 12:02 p.m. Monday, an Owatonna officer found Paulson's vehicle south of Owatonna, said the Sheriff's Office. Multiple law enforcement agencies -- including the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the Owatonna Police Department, the Blooming Prairie Police Department, and the Minnesota State Patrol -- then pursued the suspect.

The vehicle chase ended at the intersection of 84th Avenue Southeast and Highway 30, just northwest of Blooming Prairie, after a Steele County deputy performed a PIT maneuver against Paulson's vehicle. During the PIT maneuver, Paulson shot himself, the Sheriff's Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was in the suspect's vehicle and no other people were hurt, said the Sheriff's Office. Toxicology results will not be available for weeks.

Photo credit: William Morris / Owatonna People's Press