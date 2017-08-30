Rochester Chamber President Rob Miller resigns

The president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rob Miller, resigned Wednesday afternoon. His resignation is effective today.

Miller has been with the Rochester Chamber organization for three years, but in the past six months, a number of well-known Chamber staff have left their jobs. The latest to part ways with the organization, Judy Braatz, had been with the Chamber for 24 years, heading its membership division.

“Rob is a visionary leader who brought great energy, business acumen and an entrepreneurial vantage point to our Chamber,” said Chamber Board Chair Lisa Clarke, in a statement to reporters. “He drove member engagement at our events and worked to ensure there were accessible touch points for all our members no matter how small or large. We know there are great things in store for Rob in the future.”

The Chamber said it will immediately begin a search for a new president. In the meantime, staff will continue day-to-day operations for the 1,500 member organization.

In an email to members after 6 p.m., Clarke promised that board leadership is already at work to go in a new direction.

As you know, three years ago we cast a wide net in our search for a new President. Our search committee was impressed with Rob's entrepreneurial spirit and his abilities to build new programs and services. Rob dug in right away as a new leader, meeting individually with more than 500 members in his first year and was a driving force expanding our Martin Luther King Day event and making our annual member celebration the largest and most accessible it has ever been. These and other efforts have helped energize members and bring great focus to the work we do. I wish to personally thank Rob for his service to our Chamber and our community. Our path forward from this point has already begun. The Chamber's Executive Committee and Board will be meeting immediately to discuss the search for an interim president and will work closely with the dedicated Chamber staff to ensure they have the tools necessary for ongoing success. Meanwhile, we will continue the investigation as spearheaded by a third party addressing the recent allegations.

Rochester's is the largest Chamber of Commerce in Minnesota.