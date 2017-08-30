Hy-Vee in Austin and Albert Lea accept donations to help those in Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

Rochester Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and critically injuring another man in northwest Rochester Tuesday night. Officers responded at about 8:48 p.m. to the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest, near Madonna Towers, after getting reports that multiple shots were fired, according to police. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old Rochester man with a gunshot wound to the chest along 19th Avenue NorthwestMore >>
Rochester Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and critically injuring another man in northwest Rochester Tuesday night. Officers responded at about 8:48 p.m. to the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest, near Madonna Towers, after getting reports that multiple shots were fired, according to police. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old Rochester man with a gunshot wound to the chest along 19th Avenue NorthwestMore >>
Rochester Police confiscated more than three pounds of synthetic marijuana after a drug bust Monday afternoon.More >>
Rochester Police confiscated more than three pounds of synthetic marijuana after a drug bust Monday afternoon.More >>
One person is behind bars after police raided a Southeast Rochester home in connection to a heroin bust.More >>
One person is behind bars after police raided a Southeast Rochester home in connection to a heroin bust.More >>
Emergency crews are on scene after a fire broke out at a Rochester gas station.More >>
Emergency crews are on scene after a fire broke out at a Rochester gas station.More >>
Prosecutors in North Dakota say a woman charged in the disappearance of a pregnant woman admitted taking advantage of the woman in an attempt to get her baby.More >>
Prosecutors in North Dakota say a woman charged in the disappearance of a pregnant woman admitted taking advantage of the woman in an attempt to get her baby.More >>
A Dodge County man shot and killed himself after reportedly threatening someone and leading authorities on a vehicle chase Monday, investigators said. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the Blooming Prairie Police Department received a call at about 11:40 a.m. Monday regarding a person with a handgun making "terroristic threats of violence" toward a person from Owatonna.More >>
A Dodge County man shot and killed himself after reportedly threatening someone and leading authorities on a vehicle chase Monday, investigators said. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the Blooming Prairie Police Department received a call at about 11:40 a.m. Monday regarding a person with a handgun making "terroristic threats of violence" toward a person from Owatonna.More >>
It happened at 325 55th Street Northeast in Cascade Township.More >>
It happened at 325 55th Street Northeast in Cascade Township.More >>
One man is arrested after Rochester Police said he chased four kids with a knife.More >>
One man is arrested after Rochester Police said he chased four kids with a knife.More >>