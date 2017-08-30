Hy-Vee in Austin and Albert Lea accept donations to help those in Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

Hy-Vee locations in Austin and Albert Lea will be accepting donations to help people in Southeast Texas who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The money raised will go to the American red Cross disaster relief fund to help those who are in shelters, and help them get back on their feet. Hy-Vee Inc. has announced that it will match all donations received from August 30th to September 30th up to $100,000.

This not only shows how these communities come together to help others in need -- for some, this was a reminder of another time people needed help after a natural disaster.

"It kind of reminds me - I helped out, went on a mission trip after Hurricane Katrina, and it kind of just brings back those memories of the devastation that these storms can bring," said Craig Rosell, the HR Manager at Albert Lea's Hy-Vee. "We're far north up here but it certainly...you feel for our neighbors down south."

Rosell said they are trying to get the word out as much as possible so people know where and how to donate, including making announcements on Facebook. Customers can either add the amount they want to donate at the cash register when they are done shopping for groceries, or donate at Customer Service.