SLIDESHOW: KTTC/FOX 47 hosting 'Time to Care' drive - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

SLIDESHOW: KTTC/FOX 47 hosting 'Time to Care' drive

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Several people are stopping by KTTC/FOX 47's 'Time to Care' fund drive to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The drive started at 9 a.m. Wednesday and will run until 7 p.m.

Here's a look at some of the people working and donating during the event.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.