Rochester Police: Three pounds of K2 marijuana found during arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester Police confiscated more than three pounds of synthetic marijuana after a drug bust Monday afternoon.

Plain-clothed officers of the Criminal Interdiction Unit noticed a suspect wanted on an active warrant riding in a car on the 700 Block of South Broadway at 2:45 p.m.

Police stopped the car, and found a backpack between the feet of 27-year-old Jabbari Dawoudi.

Inside, they found more than three pounds of synthetic K2 marijuana.

Dawoudi was arrested, and faces a sales of synthetic cannabinoid charge.  

