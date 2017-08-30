Crop report: Cool and damp conditions causing delays - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Crop report: Cool and damp conditions causing delays

Cool and damp conditions have been causing delays in the Minnesota small grain harvest during this past week. That's according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The U.S.D.A. said farmers reported having a hard time cutting hay because of the damp conditions. While others reported white mold visible on soybeans because of the rain.

85% of the corn crop is now maturing, with the corn kernels thickening.

72% of soybean condition was good to excellent.

