Judge rules Land Stewardship Project has no right to intervene with the Winona County frac sand ban

An update on the lawsuit against Winona County's frac sand ban. Land Stewardship Project, or LSP, may not participate.

The ban, passed last November, prohibited the mining, processing, or loading of "industrial materials," particularly, sand used for hydraulic fracturing.

Three companies sued Winona County over the ban this spring. LSP had led a months long citizen campaign for the ban.

But last week, District Judge Mary Leahy ruled LSP didn't have a right to intervene, as it doesn't have an interest not already represented by the county.

The two sides of the lawsuit will make arguments on October 3.