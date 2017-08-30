Minnesota restricts deer feeding amid chronic wasting cases

Rochester Police confiscated more than three pounds of synthetic marijuana after a drug bust Monday afternoon.More >>
One person is behind bars after police raided a Southeast Rochester home in connection to a heroin bust.More >>
Rochester Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and critically injuring another man in northwest Rochester Tuesday night. Officers responded at about 8:48 p.m. to the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest, near Madonna Towers, after getting reports that multiple shots were fired, according to police. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old Rochester man with a gunshot wound to the chest along 19th Avenue NorthwestMore >>
In order to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey, KTTC and FOX 47 are participating in an emergency fund drive.More >>
Cool and damp conditions have been causing delays in the Minnesota small grain harvest during this past week.More >>
Some furry friends got to strut their stuff Tuesday afternoon and take part in a costume parade. The 37th St. Hy-Vee hosted a Pet Party, where pet owners came with their dogs to enjoy a nice day outside, get some treats and possibly win a special prize after the costume parade. This was also an adoption event, where a lot of pets were looking for their forever home.More >>
An update on the lawsuit against Winona County's frac sand ban. Land Stewardship Project, or LSP, may not participate.More >>
Minnesota conservation officials have expanded a ban on feeding deer after discovering multiple captive deer infected with chronic wasting disease.More >>
According to the Rochester Epidemiology Project, it's called the Senior Tsunami, the coming flood of Baby Boomers into the senior population.More >>
Rochester Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and critically injuring another man in northwest Rochester Tuesday night. Officers responded at about 8:48 p.m. to the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest, near Madonna Towers, after getting reports that multiple shots were fired, according to police. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old Rochester man with a gunshot wound to the chest along 19th Avenue NorthwestMore >>
Emergency crews are on scene after a fire broke out at a Rochester gas station.More >>
One person is behind bars after police raided a Southeast Rochester home in connection to a heroin bust.More >>
Prosecutors in North Dakota say a woman charged in the disappearance of a pregnant woman admitted taking advantage of the woman in an attempt to get her baby.More >>
A Dodge County man shot and killed himself after reportedly threatening someone and leading authorities on a vehicle chase Monday, investigators said. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the Blooming Prairie Police Department received a call at about 11:40 a.m. Monday regarding a person with a handgun making "terroristic threats of violence" toward a person from Owatonna.More >>
It happened at 325 55th Street Northeast in Cascade Township.More >>
One man is arrested after Rochester Police said he chased four kids with a knife.More >>
According to the Rochester Epidemiology Project, it's called the Senior Tsunami, the coming flood of Baby Boomers into the senior population.More >>
