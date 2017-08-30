Polanco continues to kill White Sox in 6-4 victory

Jorge Polanco's home run binge against the White Sox continued while Byron Buxton continued to swing a hot bat in the Minnesota Twins' 6-4 victory at Target Field on Tuesday.

The Twins got on the board in the first inning. Eddie Rosario started off the scoring with an RBI force-out scoring Brian Dozier, then Byron Buxton singled to center to drive in Rosario and give the Twins a 2-0 lead.

Polanco then made it 3-0 in the bottom of the third, with a solo home run to right field. It was his eighth of the year and fifth against the White Sox over the past nine games.

In the bottom of the fourth, Eduardo Escobar got in on the party, driving a RBI single to left to score Max Kepler and give the Twins a 4-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Ervin Santana (W, 14-7) held the White Sox scoreless over the first five innings, allowing only four hits and a walk.

Santana allowed his run in the top of the sixth, when Avisail Garcia ripped a double to right, scoring Jose Abreu.

The Twins answered in the bottom of the inning, with Escobar driving in Kepler a second time on a sacrifice fly to center to make it 5-1.

In the seventh, the White Sox added two more. First, Yolmer Sanchez would drive in Tim Anderson on a sac fly, then Jose Abreu doubled on a bloop to center field that left second base uncovered, to bring the score to 5-3.

In the bottom of the inning, Jorge Polanco did further damage to the White Sox, hitting his second home run of the game, his ninth on the season, and sixth in the past six games against the South Siders.

In the top of the ninth, Abreu, in a 4-4 performance, drove in another run, but Matt Belisle was able to lock it down after that to earn his fifth save of the year, in the 6-4 victory.

The win allowed the Twins to hold a one game lead over the LA Angels, who won their bout against the Athletics 8-2.

The Twins play the second of three against the White Sox at 7:10 Wednesday night, with Jose Berrios (11-6) taking on southpaw Derek Holland (7-13).