Aging Rochester discussed at Monday night meeting

According to the Rochester Epidemiology Project, it's called the Senior Tsunami, the coming flood of Baby Boomers into the senior population.

"By 2020 more people will be retired than in the schools in Olmsted County," Dan Jensen, Associate Director of Public Health Services with Olmsted County Public Health, said. "That'll be the first time that's ever happened in our community."

While this is nothing new - everyone knew that the Baby Boomers were aging - now, communities need to start finding out how to deal with it.

"The number one thing that folks at the state are saying is having a conversation about what it means, is a really great first step," Susan Brower, the Minnesota State Demographer, said.

The purpose of the night's meeting was to get community feedback on this issue.

Especially because 32 percent of people surveyed by the Rochester Epidemiology Project feel the Senior Tsunami is one of the top health issues impacting Olmsted county.

But they also want to share what's already available to those already 60 and older.

"We have over 500 organizations, non-profits, in the community that are really there to help, we work with them as the county," Jensen said.

One of the big issues that will come with this aging population is the future lack of people in the workforce, and finding people to take care of that population when they reach retirement.

But while baby boomers were once the largest generation, they are no longer.

Now the new largest will fill in the gaps they left behind.

"Baby Boomers are moving out of the working years and into retirement, and the millennial generation is moving out of school and into the work force," Brower said. "Those transitions have already begun and they'll continue to unfold over the next 10-15 years.

This is just the beginning and experts say the best bet is to get ahead of it all before the effects of an aging population raise issues.

