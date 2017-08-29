Rochester's 'Via' app moves on in Minnesota Cup finals - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester's 'Via' app moves on in Minnesota Cup finals

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The 2017 Minnesota Cup finalists are in, and Olmsted County's 'Via' made the cut.

Via initially went head-to-head with over 500 teams to be named 'Minnesota's Best New Entrepreneurial Idea'.

It successfully pushed through two rounds, to be one of 24 teams that will compete at the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota on Monday, October 9th.

A team of Rochester high school girls developed the app to help save lives, by muting notifications while driving.

Future versions of Via will be able to detect driving speeds and automatically lock phones.

