Large law enforcement presence outside home in northwest Rochest - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Large law enforcement presence outside home in northwest Rochester

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Authorities responded to a northwest Rochester neighborhood Tuesday night.

A witness on 19th Avenue Northwest told KTTC she heard gunshots into a home and heard about possible injuries.

She told KTTC the shots reportedly came from a vehicle toward a home. 

Authorities did not confirm any details on scene.

The investigation is happening at a home across the street from Madonna Towers.

Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, and State Patrol responded. 

