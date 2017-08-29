Hy-Vee on 37th St. hosts its very first Pet Party, where pets were up for adoption

Some furry friends got to strut their stuff Tuesday afternoon and take part in a costume parade.
The 37th St. Hy-Vee hosted a Pet Party, where pet owners came with their dogs to enjoy a nice day outside, get some treats and possibly win a special prize after the costume parade.
This was also an adoption event, where a lot of pets were looking for their forever home. There was a picnic as well where Hy-Vee was grilling hot dogs and hamburgers.
Joining Safe Haven was the Small Dog Rescue of Minnesota, BACB Unleashed, Camp companion, the Rochester Animal Control Shelter, and the Rochester Police K 9 Unit. A portion of the food sales will benefit the Wallace Pit bull Foundation, a non profit organization in Rochester.
It's also a great way to get animals socialized and comfortable with other dogs, cats and people.
Prosecutors in North Dakota say a woman charged in the disappearance of a pregnant woman admitted taking advantage of the woman in an attempt to get her baby.More >>
Prosecutors in North Dakota say a woman charged in the disappearance of a pregnant woman admitted taking advantage of the woman in an attempt to get her baby.More >>
A Dodge County man shot and killed himself after reportedly threatening someone and leading authorities on a vehicle chase Monday, investigators said. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the Blooming Prairie Police Department received a call at about 11:40 a.m. Monday regarding a person with a handgun making "terroristic threats of violence" toward a person from Owatonna.More >>
A Dodge County man shot and killed himself after reportedly threatening someone and leading authorities on a vehicle chase Monday, investigators said. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the Blooming Prairie Police Department received a call at about 11:40 a.m. Monday regarding a person with a handgun making "terroristic threats of violence" toward a person from Owatonna.More >>
One person is behind bars after police raided a Southeast Rochester home in connection to a heroin bust.More >>
One person is behind bars after police raided a Southeast Rochester home in connection to a heroin bust.More >>
Emergency crews are on scene after a fire broke out at a Rochester gas station.More >>
Emergency crews are on scene after a fire broke out at a Rochester gas station.More >>
An Emergency Response Team called out by the Winona County Sheriff's Office to Dresbach on Saturday afternoon used an armored vehicle acquired from the Pentagon to take a wanted man into custody. Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller said a tip came in that fugitive Brad Underhill, 40, was at a residence on Old Hickory Road. A warrant had been issued for Underhill's arrest.More >>
An Emergency Response Team called out by the Winona County Sheriff's Office to Dresbach on Saturday afternoon used an armored vehicle acquired from the Pentagon to take a wanted man into custody. Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller said a tip came in that fugitive Brad Underhill, 40, was at a residence on Old Hickory Road. A warrant had been issued for Underhill's arrest.More >>
One man is arrested after Rochester Police said he chased four kids with a knife.More >>
One man is arrested after Rochester Police said he chased four kids with a knife.More >>
Emergency crews respond a car accident in Northwest Rochester.More >>
Emergency crews are on scene after a car accident in Northwest Rochester.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect involved a hotel robbery in Rochester.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect involved a hotel robbery in Rochester.More >>