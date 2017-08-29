Hy-Vee on 37th St. hosts its very first Pet Party, where pets we - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Hy-Vee on 37th St. hosts its very first Pet Party, where pets were up for adoption

By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Some furry friends got to strut their stuff Tuesday afternoon and take part in a costume parade.

The 37th St. Hy-Vee hosted a Pet Party, where pet owners came with their dogs to enjoy a nice day outside, get some treats and possibly win a special prize after the costume parade.

This was also an adoption event, where a lot of pets were looking for their forever home. There was a picnic as well where Hy-Vee was grilling hot dogs and hamburgers.
Joining Safe Haven was the Small Dog Rescue of Minnesota, BACB Unleashed, Camp companion, the Rochester Animal Control Shelter, and the Rochester Police K 9 Unit. A portion of the food sales will benefit the Wallace Pit bull Foundation, a non profit organization in Rochester.
It's also a great way to get animals socialized and comfortable with other dogs, cats and people. 

