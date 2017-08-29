Deputies respond to reported accidental firing of a gun in northeast Rochester

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to a mobile home community late Tuesday afternoon for a reported accidental shooting.

It happened at 325 55th Street Northeast in Cascade Township.

Someone called authorities around 3:35 p.m. to report hearing gunshots.

The initial investigation determined that a shotgun was discharged from inside a mobile home, and the pellets from the shotgun round hit a nearby mobile home.

No one was hurt.

At this time, officials say the incident appears to be the result of the negligent handling of a loaded firearm.

Investigators have interviewed the persons involved and are still determining if any arrests will be made at the scene tonight.