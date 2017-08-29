KTTC/FOX 47 hosting 'Time to Care' drive to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

In order to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey, KTTC and FOX 47 are participating in an emergency fund drive.

The drive will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday and run until 7 p.m. You can find the drive at all four Hy-Vee supermarket locations in Rochester. People can also make donations at the Hy-Vee's in Austin and Albert Lea.

The money raised goes to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to help take care of people in the shelters and, eventually, to help them get back on their feet once the water goes down.

If you have time, please stop by one of the Hy-Vee's and donate.