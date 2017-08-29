KTTC & FOX 47's "Time to Care" drive for Harvey victims gathers $125,723 for American Red Cross

The people of southeastern Minnesota stepped up Wednesday and donated $125,723 to KTTC and FOX 47's "Time to Care" emergency drive for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.More >>
A woman whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver can now hear her daughter's heartbeat once again, thanks to a special gift from the organ recipient. Mankato native Alyssa Sandeen suffered from cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle is abnormal.More >>
The president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rob Miller, resigned Wednesday afternoon. His resignation is effective today. Miller has been with the Rochester Chamber organization for three years, but in the past six months, a number of well-known Chamber staff have left their jobs. The latest to part ways with the organization, Judy Braatz, had been with the Chamber for 24 years, heading its membership division.More >>
Rochester Police confiscated more than three pounds of synthetic marijuana after a drug bust Monday afternoon.More >>
One person is behind bars after police raided a Southeast Rochester home in connection to a heroin bust.More >>
Rochester Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and critically injuring another man in northwest Rochester Tuesday night. Officers responded at about 8:48 p.m. to the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest, near Madonna Towers, after getting reports that multiple shots were fired, according to police. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old Rochester man with a gunshot wound to the chest along 19th Avenue NorthwestMore >>
Cool and damp conditions have been causing delays in the Minnesota small grain harvest during this past week.More >>
Some furry friends got to strut their stuff Tuesday afternoon and take part in a costume parade. The 37th St. Hy-Vee hosted a Pet Party, where pet owners came with their dogs to enjoy a nice day outside, get some treats and possibly win a special prize after the costume parade. This was also an adoption event, where a lot of pets were looking for their forever home.More >>
An update on the lawsuit against Winona County's frac sand ban. Land Stewardship Project, or LSP, may not participate.More >>
Minnesota conservation officials have expanded a ban on feeding deer after discovering multiple captive deer infected with chronic wasting disease.More >>
Rochester Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and critically injuring another man in northwest Rochester Tuesday night. Officers responded at about 8:48 p.m. to the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest, near Madonna Towers, after getting reports that multiple shots were fired, according to police. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old Rochester man with a gunshot wound to the chest along 19th Avenue NorthwestMore >>
Rochester Police confiscated more than three pounds of synthetic marijuana after a drug bust Monday afternoon.More >>
One person is behind bars after police raided a Southeast Rochester home in connection to a heroin bust.More >>
Emergency crews are on scene after a fire broke out at a Rochester gas station.More >>
Prosecutors in North Dakota say a woman charged in the disappearance of a pregnant woman admitted taking advantage of the woman in an attempt to get her baby.More >>
A Dodge County man shot and killed himself after reportedly threatening someone and leading authorities on a vehicle chase Monday, investigators said. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the Blooming Prairie Police Department received a call at about 11:40 a.m. Monday regarding a person with a handgun making "terroristic threats of violence" toward a person from Owatonna.More >>
It happened at 325 55th Street Northeast in Cascade Township.More >>
One man is arrested after Rochester Police said he chased four kids with a knife.More >>
